Every 'Tribal Chief' Roman Reigns Title Match, Ranked

Poor, poor Sami Zayn. Number one contenderships are few and far between, and, when there's a whole conspiracy against you, it's easy to be pressured into something you're not ready to do. Brock Lesnar, fresh off a suspension, took it upon himself to press Sami into taking on Roman Reigns on a random early December episode of "SmackDown," mostly so Brock could get his hands on Roman at the upcoming Day One premium live event. While that didn't end up working out the way Brock intended, the setup for the Zayn/Reigns championship "match" was funny, and it led to Brock turning on Sami just as quickly as he had earned Zayn's trust. Brock came out before the match to lend his support, but Sami chose to instead point out that Lesnar had come up short against Roman recently. That ended about as well as you'd think, with Brock absolutely decimating Zayn and propping him up in a corner for Roman. Ding, spear, guillotine, submission.

While the match was just barely able to be qualified as such, that was hardly the point. Sami was, and continues to be, gold on the microphone and he was never intended to be a serious threat to Roman. He was something to run through, another notch in Roman's belt — and if anything, the addition of Brock Lesnar to Sami's short-lived number one contender's spot made the inevitable squash an entertaining one. Also, look how far Sami has come since this match! An honorary Uso, Roman's chosen one, a valued member of The Bloodline, and the glue that holds together the most powerful faction in all of professional wrestling.