WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns took to Twitter after this week’s SmackDown on FOX and issued a brief storyline statement on why he destroyed SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Mysterios.

SmackDown featured Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio retaining the SmackDown Tag Team Titles over Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso in the opener. It was quickly determined that the referee made a bad call as Jimmy kicked out of Dominik’s pin. Reigns previously had an in-ring segment with The Usos earlier in the show, before the opening match began, to keep the tension going between the family. After having words with Jimmy, Reigns gave his blessing to the match, wished his cousins good luck, and told them to bring him the SmackDown Tag Team Titles. When the opener ended in a bad call, The Usos then met with Reigns again in his locker room suite. A furious Reigns went on about how the brothers embarrassed the family, and then ordered them to visit Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville to fix the matter because Reigns wanted the situation resolved before the end of the night. Reigns continued to taunt The Usos in that segment.

Jimmy and Jey then visited Pearce and Deville, who ruled that The Usos were to receive another title shot on the same show, as the main event of the night. Deville and Pearce stopped The Mysterios as they were leaving the arena, and informed them of the rematch.

Fast forward to this week’s SmackDown main event. The father and son champions were preparing to finish The Usos off when Dominik went to the top rope, only for Reigns to knock him off with a Superman Punch. The referee called the match and rang the bell for the disqualification, with The Mysterios winning and retaining. Reigns then stopped Rey from attacking him by delivering a big Spear. Reigns yelled at The Usos for having to clean up their mess, while he proceeded to destroy Rey and Dominik as the ThunderDome crowd got louder with their boos. Reigns took Rey and Dominik to ringside and used the steel ring steps on them, and the barrier. He pounded on Dominik with right hands before bringing him back into the ring, mounting him with more rights as Paul Heyman and The Usos looked on.

Jimmy finally started yelling at Reigns to stop and to not do it like this after Reigns applied a Guillotine choke to Dominik. Jimmy exited the ring and called on his brother to join him, but Jey hesitated a bit. This made Reigns seethe even more. Reigns, furious at the sight of Jey wanting to leave and join Jimmy, went back over to Dominik and delivered more stiff punches. The Head of The Table then scooped Dominik for a big powerbomb in the middle of the ring as SmackDown went off the air.

Reigns tweeted after the show and said he wanted something done, so he did it himself.

“You want something done, do it yourself. #WreckEveryoneAndLeave #Smackdown,” Reigns wrote.

The Usos and The Mysterios have not commented on the show-closing beatdown angle as of this writing.

Despite the developments on this week’s SmackDown, there is still no word on who the top Hell In a Cell match will be for the blue brand, or if Reigns will be defending his title. We should know more on Reigns’ plans for the June 20 Hell In a Cell pay-per-view after next week’s show.

Stay tuned for more on SmackDown and Hell In a Cell. Below is Reigns’ full tweet, along with a few related shots from the main event: