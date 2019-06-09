Bray Wyatt visited legendary special effects and makeup artist Tom Savini at his studio this morning. Savini and his team are the ones who are behind Bray's new mask.

This isn't the first time Savini and his team have worked with WWE either. They've done Rowan's 2017 mask, Harper's mask for WrestleMania 34, and Kalisto's WrestleMania 33 mask and gear.

Tom Savini has done the special effects/makeup for several horror classics like Friday the 13th, The Burning, Dawn of the Dead, and Day of the Dead. He has also acted and directed films too. For those who are interested in his career, can check it out here.

Below is the photo: