Wrestlers Who Can't Stand Triple H

In an 2013 interview with Steve Gerweck, Paul London spoke of his disdain for Triple H. London would make some of the same criticisms that Bret Hart did, saying Triple H would have the same match every night and that newer talent like Bryan Danielson showed him up in the ring.

On the "The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling" podcast (via 411mania), Paul London also said that he was disgusted that Triple H inserted himself into Kevin Owens' big moment of winning the Universal Championship. "The thing that really kind of disgusts me is Kevin Steen (Owens) who is one of my favorite people in the world and it really disgusts me is to see Triple H with his phony, fat smile draping all over Kevin Steen and saying that I believed in this guy all along. You know the bodybuilder, "the game" himself, Mr. Arnold Classic, Mr. Shredded is now super endorsing this non bodybuilder and who is kind of the anti-pro wrestler if you think about it (and from an attitude standpoint Kevin is amazing) but from that ideal WWE body that they valued and cherished for decades, he doesn't fit the mold and I love that about him because cookie-cutter is boring ... I think Hunter just does that to keep himself relevant at these new guys expense. It is almost like he is trying to give himself a rub off of these guys and it disgusts me."

Infamously, London and his partner Brian Kendrick were randomly attacked and Pedigreed by Triple H after the tag team came to "The Game's" aid on an episode of "Raw" in 2007.