As part of The Wrestling Inc. Daily's "Documenting Chyna" interview series, former friend and manager of WWE Hall of Famer Chyna, Anthony Anzaldo discussed Chyna's life from his perspective with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman. He discussed the time when Chyna found out about Triple H and Stephanie McMahon's relationship and her reaction to it.

"When she found out Stephanie and Hunter started their relationship on camera, they made sure she was having a relationship with Eddie Guerrero, which by the way, Eddie's wife (Vickie) hated that," Anzaldo recalled. "So they had Eddie and Chyna on the road all over the place, and they had Hunter and Stephanie on the road while they were actually really f--king. It took a year before Chyna caught them. How did she catch them? They owned a house together in New Hampshire.

"They were engaged, Triple H and Chyna. He never gave her a ring, but Triple H gave Stephanie a ring. But it was all part of the storyline, but it was real life. So that's when Chyna started to go 'is this real?' And he's like, 'Why are you saying that? Don't accuse me.' As few of times as they're actually home together in New Hampshire at their house over the course of 365 days, maybe eight days, she goes to his briefcase, and picked the lock, and found a letter from Stephanie professing her love, approaches Hunter and proceeds to get into 'World War 3.'

"When they had that encounter, let's just say it was loud, and there was issues. And he apologized, and that was the last time they spoke. She left that house. All of her costumes and belts, her stuff, she left it all there. She had nothing when she left that house, and they hadn't spoken until 'Rowdy' Roddy Piper's funeral."

Anzaldo said that after she was fired from WWE, she went to Vince's office where she met Stephanie face-to-face. After that meeting, Chyna posted a video talking about how much she hated WWE, which led WWE to have a bad relationship with her as well.

"She leaves, and the next day, she gets fired not over contract negotiations, nothing. She's fired," Anzaldo said. "So she goes to Vince, and who's standing outside Vince's office? Stephanie. So her and Stephanie go in the room together for the first time with knowledge of what the real deal is, and that did not go well either. Didn't get physical but it was ugly.

"Then Vince comes in, and Vince's like, 'I'm throwing my hands up between you guys. Chyna you're out,' and that was that. And she's now out. Now she hates the WWE. 'F--k Vince McMahon.' She's posted videos and inebriated. 'I'm going to kill you Hunter.' All that s--t. It's all out there. So now they hate her. She hates them."

Anzaldo revealed that he had conversations with WWE Hall of Famer "Rowdy" Roddy Piper to reunite Triple H and Chyna on Piper's podcast. He described he and Chyna going to Piper's private funeral.

"Roddy Piper dies six week after he and I have this conversation about how they're going to get Chyna and Hunter together," Anzaldo recalled. "So, very few people are invited to Roddy's funeral. I'm one of them, and I take Chyna. And we fly to Portland. Rod lived outside of Portland. You may not know this, but when Roddy Piper was fighting Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan back in the day, Vince offered Rod a mansion on the East Coast for free, but Rod's wife loves Portland.

"So when he had a day off, he'd fly home while everybody else stayed on the east coast, and then fly back the next day, so he'd get three or four hours with his family. It was an hour and a half from the Portland airport. So to travel from New York or Connecticut to Portland non-stop and then the drive was an hour and a half. We got a car. We drive to this place that was kind of like a middle school, quad indoor thing where there's a cafeteria, and there was a stage.

"And that's where they had his funeral. This was for his close people. Bret Hart was there, Ric Flair was there, Sgt. Slaughter was there, there were a couple of other people there and just his family. So I'm shooting footage when we get out of the car, and while Colt (Piper's son) is crying in China's arms, Kitty [goes], 'Chyna, Chyna, Chyna, thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you.'"

Triple H was at the funeral as well since RAW was in Portland that night. Anzaldo talked about the confrontation between Chyna and Triple H revealing that he was the one that instructed Chyna to go up to Triple H and to apologize for their past transgressions.

"This was a Monday. Monday Night RAW was in Portland that night," Anzaldo noted. "Who the f--k do you think is sitting over there in the corner? Hunter Hearst Helmsley and Chyna are now in the same room together, and it took Rod to die to make that happen. So Hunter's there. 'Oh my God, Hunter's here.' Anyway, the procession happened.

"Now, it's the end of the funeral, and people had lined up because they're going to walk past the family and right past Roddy's urn. And who stands up next to the family but Hunter, and Chyna's like, 'Oh my God, what do I do?' I said, 'Walk down there. I want you to' because he stuck. He's in the corner. He can't move. Hunter cannot go anywhere. He cannot move. He is trapped trying to get in line. I say, 'When you walk up to him, here's what I want you say, it's great to see you, and I want you to know how sorry I am for everything that I did and that's my fault. That's it,' and she goes, okay.

"So now, I go to the back of the room into the cafeteria area, and I, on my iPhone, zoom in to this encounter. As soon as he sees her, you could see 'oh my God,' and she wraps her arms around him, whispers in his ear and you can see him say, 'Me too.' You can see him say it, and then she walks to the left and goes to the family and we leave."

Sean "X-Pac" Waltman claimed after the funeral that Chyna had attended the funeral uninvited prompting Chyna to respond to the allegations. Anzaldo noted that Piper's wife, Kitty, had protected them at the time and vouched for Chyna being at the funeral.

"So there it is, Roddy came through," Anzaldo remarked. "Told me he would. Got it on tape. Happened to be at his funeral, not on his podcast. So the next day X-Pac tweets, 'Chyna gets removed at Piper's funeral. Uninvited, creates a scene.' I'm like, what?

"All because Hunter told X-Pac what happened and this is to make Hunter look like, 'Oh, I didn't hug Chyna. I didn't do anything.' And we went crazy. We were so upset. Before we can do anything, Kitty responds, 'It's a horrible thing to say. Chyna is a close, dear friend of the family. She was invited, and it was an honor to have her there.' So Kitty had our back."

