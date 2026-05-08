Brock Lesnar Moved To Alumni Section Of WWE's Website

Following his loss to Oba Femi at WrestleMania 42, Brock Lesnar seemed to indicate that he's retiring from WWE after leaving his boots and gloves in the ring, and now the former world champion has been moved to the alumni section on WWE's website.

Lesnar's name is no longer in the active roster page, which is usually done when wrestlers retire or their contract with the company has come to an end. "The Beast Incarnate" took everyone by surprise at the Allegiant Stadium with his actions after the match, as many expected him to retire later this year at SummerSlam, which takes place in his hometown of Minneapolis, Minnesota. It could be that WWE is playing out the retirement angle so that Lesnar is goaded into coming back for one last match, which many believe could be against GUNTHER, who has already retired John Cena and AJ Styles.

Reports after the match reinforced the point that Lesnar's supposed retirement was an angle, but another report contradicted that one, with many backstage believing that he has actually retired. Not many are buying the retirement angle, including former WWE stars Tommy Dreamer and Bully Ray, who believe this could be an angle leading to someone like GUNTHER demanding a match. They also think TKO would be leaving a lot of money on the table by not booking a Lesnar retirement match.

While a Lesnar retirement match could bring in a huge payday, WWE legend Booker T thinks that the multi-time champion has made enough money and wouldn't be looking for another big payday. There are a few others in the fight game, like Chael Sonnen, who think Netflix could try to convince Lesnar to get back in an MMA ring for another match. We'll have to wait and see if Lesnar is truly retired, something he seemingly decided in the moment in the ring, or if this is all a work.