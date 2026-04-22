Why Bully Ray & Tommy Dreamer Don't Think Brock Lesnar Retired At WWE WrestleMania 42

Brock Lesnar seemed to indicate his retirement from WWE at WrestleMania 42, but Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer don't think he's done yet.

Dreamer compared Lesnar's actions after his match with Oba Femi to Mark Henry's fake retirement with John Cena, and is certain Lesnar will have his retirement match with GUNTHER.

"I feel this is all a salmon suit," began Dreamer on "Busted Open." "GUNTHER owes Paul [Heyman] have a favor, if you remember that, from Seth Rollins you owe me a favor. And if you're planting seeds, it could be like, hey, I either want a title shot or I want Brock to come, Brock didn't say he's retiring, [if] Brock wants to retire, he's going to do it against me. That's what I think, and it sets up SummerSlam in Minnesota."

Ray seems to share Dreamer's opinion and believes that Lesnar leaving his boots and gloves in the ring doesn't necessarily signal a retirement. He also suggested a storyline to set up a potential clash between Lesnar and GUNTHER at SummerSlam.

"If this is it, thank you, Brock. I do not believe this is it," Ray said. "I would have loved to have seen Brock Lesnar leave the ring, and Gunther's music hit. And Gunther would have taken Brock's boots. What an FU to Brock Lesnar. After his illustrious career, for Gunther to come to the ring and take the boots and the boots become hostage. Because the boots now don't go to the WWE Museum or Hall of Fame or wherever they display things, or will eventually display things, now Gunther has stolen Brock's boots. And now, when Gunther and Paul Heyman come face to face, Gunther can tell Heyman, 'Get me my match. The Beast doesn't retire until I retire him. And if I win, then he retires. If he wins, he can have his boots back.'"

Ray isn't convinced that Lesnar truly retired at WrestleMania, pointing out how TKO — who have been so focused on the bottom line — may not want to lose out generating a lot of revenue from a Lesnar retirement match at SummerSlam.