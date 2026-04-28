WWE HOFer Booker T Believes Brock Lesnar Is Fully Retired But Could Change His Mind

Earlier this month at WrestleMania 42, Brock Lesnar seemingly retired from professional wrestling after losing to Oba Femi, as he left his boots and gloves in the ring following the match. After WrestleMania concluded, fans and pundits began to speculate on Lesnar's future, with many believing "The Beast" will return for another match before retiring, especially since this year's SummerSlam will be held in his hometown of Minneapolis, Minnesota. However, others believe Lesnar has truly called it quits, including WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T, who explained to "Sports Illustrated" that "The Conquerer" has likely retired unless enough money was offered to make him consider returning to the ring.

"It was unexpected. No one saw it coming. Normally that's a real feeling. It's time. This is that moment. He might have been feeling that way then, he may not be feeling that way now, though. You never know. Like I say, if the right dollar figure come along, of course, five minutes, I can give you five minutes. The retirement will be over with just like that. But as far as what Brock Lesnar has given to the business and what he's done for the business, I don't think he has anything left to prove. Brock Lesnar's been champion many times over, he's made a boatload of money. His name is etched in stone as far as the wrestling business goes. I don't think he has to really put on a pair of boots ever again to make money."

Booker T continued to praise Lesnar for putting over Femi at WrestleMania, stating it was honorable to pass the torch to "The Ruler," and if it's true that he's retired, he hopes he enjoys the freedom of not having to step back inside the squared circle.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Sports Illustrated" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.