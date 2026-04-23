Backstage News On Brock Lesnar's WWE WrestleMania Retirement, Odds Of One More Match

After Brock Lesnar lost to Oba Femi at WrestleMania 42 this past weekend, "The Beast" seemingly retired from professional wrestling when he left his gloves and boots in the ring and shared an emotional moment with his long-time manager Paul Heyman after the match. Before WrestleMania, it was initially reported that Lesnar would be entering retirement this year, but SummerSlam was the rumored destination for his final match due to the event taking place in his hometown of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Therefore, many fans still believe that Lesnar could return to the ring for one last match, but according to a new report, the 48-year-old may have stepped out of the spotlight for good.

On Thursday, WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select claims that there is a strong belief backstage that Lesnar is officially retired and that his actions on Sunday were to legitimately say goodbye to WWE. One contact within the company told WrestleVotes he's still hoping to see Lesnar at "The Biggest Party Of The Summer," and there's still some ongoing speculation about one last match, but there's been no indication that "The Conquerer" will wrestle in his hometown in August.

Initially, former World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER was the rumored opponent for Lesnar's final WWE match, especially after "The Ring General" retired Goldberg, John Cena and AJ Styles in his pursuit of becoming the "Career Killer." Additionally, seeds were planted for a potential feud between Lesnar and GUNTHER on "WWE Raw" three weeks ago when the Austrian star saved Heyman from an attack by Seth Rollins, who was looking for revenge on "The Oracle" for ordering The Vision to betray him. After GUNTHER helped Heyman, he voiced that he's owed a favor from the ECW legend, which fans believed would be a match with Lesnar. This past weekend, GUNTHER defeated Rollins at WrestleMania and hasn't been defeated in singles action since last year's SummerSlam.