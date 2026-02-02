Gunther On Retiring WWE Stars: 'It Isn't About The People'

After retiring John Cena at Saturday Night's Main Event in December and ending AJ Styles' career this past weekend at the Royal Rumble, GUNTHER has quickly become the most hated competitor in professional wrestling. However, during the Royal Rumble Post-Show, "The Ring General" made it clear that he's not concerned about what fans think of his success, and is only focused on himself.

"My career is not about them. My career's not about Goldberg, it's not about John Cena, it's not about AJ Styles, it's about myself. That's all I care about," GUNTHER explained speaking with Big E, Jackie Redmond and Peter Rosenberg. "I walk away with a lot of respect for myself, cause tomorrow morning, I'm going to look at myself in the mirror and I'm going to look at the man that retired AJ Styles and went to the very end at the Royal Rumble."

Although Styles survived GUNTHER for 25 minutes on Saturday night at the Royal Rumble, ultimately "The Ring General" would prevail by making the two-time WWE Champion pass out in his patented sleeper hold. Another name that is rumored to join the list of wrestlers retired by GUNTHER is Brock Lesnar, who will reportedly retire from professional wrestling this year. WrestleMania 42 could be the destination for the long-awaited clash between GUNTHER and Lesnar, but SummerSlam is in "The Beast's" hometown of Minneapolis, Minnesota and could also be where he officially retires.

