AJ Styles' WWE Career Comes To An End With Royal Rumble Loss Against Gunther

AJ Styles' WWE career has officially come to an end after he passed out to GUNTHER's sleeper hold at the Royal Rumble. Following the match, Styles looked as though he was going to leave his gloves in the ring, but chose to put them back on and pose for the crowd in Riyadh instead.

After both men promised to tap the other out on "WWE SmackDown," Styles started off the match looking to soften up GUNTHER for the calf crusher. GUNTHER then tried to gain the upper hand by kicking Styles out of the ring before going after him to drop him on the commentary desk and slam him into the ring post.

"The Phenomenal One" hit a pele kick before attempting to get GUNTHER into the calf crusher. GUNTHER hit a power bomb, but Styles was able to get his submission locked in on the second attempt. "The Ring General" wrapped his own arm around Styles' face, getting him in a sleeper.

Styles hit a Phenomenal Forearm off the top rope and took out GUNTHER on the outside. Back in the ring, the men continued their war, with GUNTHER catching Styles with various chops. Styles hit a springboard 450, followed by a Styles Clash and nearly had the match won.

GUNTHER dodged another Phenomenal Forearm into a sleeper, but Styles locked in one of his own. GUNTHER, however, tried to sneak a win like he did during their match in Germany, and hit a low blow to him after distracting the referee.

A frustrated "Ring General" wailed on his opponent with chops. Styles attempted to fight back, but GUNTHER caught him before he could hit another pele kick and locked in the sleeper. Styles put up a good fight, with his fingers inches from the ropes, but GUNTHER continued to hold the submission strong, until Styles passed out.