John Cena Taps Out, Loses Final Career Match To GUNTHER In WWE SNME Main Event
Gunther started the match strong with chops flooring Cena, jeering the crowd into "F*** you Gunther!" chants between wearing his opponent down. Cena quickly rallied back into the bout with a shoulder-tackles and sideslam into the Five-Knuckle Shuffle, reversing an attempt from Gunther to lock in the sleeper to cinch in the STF. Gunther escaped the submission and followed up with a shotgun-dropkick and powerbomb to drop Cena; rather than going for the pin, he asked the referee to ask if Cena wanted to give up. And he repeated that after five stiff lariats, refusing to win by anything other than submission.
Cena ducked an attempted sixth lariat, connecting with Five Knuckle Shuffle once more and hitting the Attitude Adjustment for a two-count. Gunther countered an attempted second Attitude Adjustment to lock in the sleeper hold, but Cena fought out and locked in his own sleeper hold in the middle of the ring until Gunther made it to the ropes. The action went to the outside with Gunther hitting a side suplex onto the apron and sending Cena into the steel steps.
Gunther looked to powerbomb Cena through the announcer's desk, but got countered into an Attitude Adjustment to send him through it instead. Cena rolled Gunther into the ring and went for the cover, getting the two-count before hitting the top-rope leg drop for another two-count.
Cody Rhodes, CM Punk joined John Cena in bowing out
Gunther caught Cena with the powerbomb for a two-count, going to the top rope before getting caught in an Avalanche Attitude Adjustment, once again only for the two-count.
Gunther countered another attempted AA to hit the powerbomb, landing a frog splash for another near-fall, then cinching in the sleeper hold in the middle of the ring. Cena maneuvered the hold into another AA, but Gunther immediately locked the sleeper back in on the mat, and Cena never found a way out before finally tapping out.
After the match, Cena was left in the ring as the crowd booed the finish. He was joined by members of the locker room at ringside, including Paul "Triple H" Levesque, WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, and WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk.
Punk and Rhodes presented him with their belts to hold and hoist in front of the crowd, with his retirement package then playing out on the big screen for an emotional Cena to watch. The package itself saw a brief glimpse of tribute via archived footage from Vince McMahon, notable considering the nature of his departure from his own company. But after it finished, Cena bowed for the crowd one last time before taking his shoes off and leaving them in the ring to close Saturday Night's Main Event.