John Cena Taps Out, Loses Final Career Match To GUNTHER In WWE SNME Main Event

Gunther made John Cena tap out in his last match at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event.

Gunther started the match strong with chops flooring Cena, jeering the crowd into "F*** you Gunther!" chants between wearing his opponent down. Cena quickly rallied back into the bout with a shoulder-tackles and sideslam into the Five-Knuckle Shuffle, reversing an attempt from Gunther to lock in the sleeper to cinch in the STF. Gunther escaped the submission and followed up with a shotgun-dropkick and powerbomb to drop Cena; rather than going for the pin, he asked the referee to ask if Cena wanted to give up. And he repeated that after five stiff lariats, refusing to win by anything other than submission.

Cena ducked an attempted sixth lariat, connecting with Five Knuckle Shuffle once more and hitting the Attitude Adjustment for a two-count. Gunther countered an attempted second Attitude Adjustment to lock in the sleeper hold, but Cena fought out and locked in his own sleeper hold in the middle of the ring until Gunther made it to the ropes. The action went to the outside with Gunther hitting a side suplex onto the apron and sending Cena into the steel steps.

Gunther looked to powerbomb Cena through the announcer's desk, but got countered into an Attitude Adjustment to send him through it instead. Cena rolled Gunther into the ring and went for the cover, getting the two-count before hitting the top-rope leg drop for another two-count.