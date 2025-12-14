WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results 12/13 - John Cena Competes In His Final Ever Match & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13, 2025, coming to you live from the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. at a special start time of 8 PM ET!

After spending just over 25 years in the wrestling business, John Cena will be competing in his final ever wrestling match as he collides with GUNTHER in what will mark their inaugural in-ring meeting. GUNTHER scored victories against "NXT" star Je'Von Evans, Carmelo Hayes, Solo Sikoa, and LA Knight in the First Round, quarterfinals, semifinals, and finals respectively in The Last Time Is Now Tournament to secure his spot in tonight's match and the right to call himself Cena's final opponent.

Speaking of Evans, he will be competing in a match of his own tonight as he joins forces with reigning TNA X-Division Champion Leon Slater to take on current World Tag Team Champions Dragon Lee and AJ Styles. While Evans has competed in a handful of matches on "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown", this will mark the first time that Slater has competed in a match on the main roster.

As herself and Lyra Valkyria continue to chase after the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, Bayley will be returning to singles competition as she squares off with "NXT" star Sol Ruca. While this will mark Bayley's first match since she and the aforementioned Valkyria came up short to Asuka and Kairi Sane on the November 3 episode of "Raw", Ruca will surely be looking to prove herself after she was unable to win the Women's Iron Survivor Challenge at Deadline to secure a shot at Jacy Jayne's NXT Women's Championship at "NXT" New Year's Evil.

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will be competing in his first match since taking part in the 2025 Men's WarGames Match at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames on November 29 as he goes head-to-head with reigning NXT Champion Oba Femi in a Champion vs. Champion Match. Not only did Femi dethrone Ricky Saints as NXT Champion at "NXT" Deadline, but he also earned the right to face Rhodes in tonight's match as per the stipulation of the December 6 contest.

We are live! The show kicks off with a video paying tribute to the career of John Cena.

Michael Cole and Wade Barrett then greet audiences at home as Cody Rhodes makes his way to the ring. Oba Femi follows.