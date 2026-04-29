Chael Sonnen: Netflix Could Bring Brock Lesnar Back To MMA

Chael Sonnen says it is possible for Brock Lesnar to fight in MMA with Netflix after what appeared to be a retirement from WWE.

Lesnar was beaten by Oba Femi at WrestleMania 42 and left his gloves and boots in the ring, signifying the end of his career per the age-old wrestling tradition. But Sonnen said in a video posted to his YouTube channel that one door closing allows for another to open elsewhere, namely Lesnar making his return to the cage for the first time in 10 years.

"I'm here to tell you right now, there is a dollar amount. I don't know that sum. $25 million would be very close. There is a dollar amount where Brock Lesnar will fight on Netflix against Francis Ngannou," he said. "He just has to be given the opportunity. When somebody says they're retired, it just means, 'I don't have opportunities in front of me right now.'"

He continued to ask whether Lesnar would want to be known as just the pro wrestler or whether legacy could come into play.

"Does he want to be known as the guy that used to be a pro wrestler? Maybe. I'm curious, I'm asking the question. That would certainly get you more notoriety and attention... But it wouldn't be the same purity of that attention," he said.

"It wouldn't be as sincere or as organic. Where does MMA fit into it? I just wonder how he sees himself, I really do. I wonder if Brock is going to come back now that he's got all this time on his hands."

Lesnar last fought to a victory against Mark Hunt in a one-off return to UFC in 2016, though the result was later overturned to a no-contest after Lesnar tested positive for a banned substance.