Ex-AEW Star Ricky Saints Stuns Oba Femi, Wins WWE NXT Title In No Mercy Main Event

Ricky Saints stopped Oba Femi to win the NXT Championship at NXT No Mercy, ending the reign of "The Ruler" after 264 days and his 11th defense.

Saints was challenging Femi at No Mercy after beating Josh Briggs on "WWE NXT" to earn the opportunity, and he was looking to follow in the champion's footsteps as someone to have held the NXT and North American Championships. Femi was in action just days after a match between him and the former NXT Champion, reigning TNA World Champion Trick Williams, for both the titles ended in a no-contest on "NXT."

The match itself saw the pair firing off at one another from the starting bell, with the action continuing back-and-forth for much of the early goings, each man taking their turn to get offense in. Femi sent Saints through the ropes onto the entrance ramp after a stiff forearm, with Saints beating the count and following up with a stunner and a sling blade, followed by the Samoan drop for a near-fall.

Saints attempted to pin the champion with roll-ups, but truly found his mark after hitting a DDT onto the announcer's desk, followed by a Tornado DDT off of it and onto the floor. Femi had one last fight back, landing a lariat to Saints on the apron, and then delivering the powerbomb for a near-fall, but his reign ended with yet another Tornado DDT in the ring, followed by the three-count.