Title For Title Match On WWE NXT Ends In No Contest Amidst TNA Invasion

Trick Williams and Oba Femi's Title-for-Title match for the TNA World and NXT Championships ended in a no contest in the main event of "WWE NXT."

In the latest chapter of the ongoing saga between Williams and Femi, stemming back to the "Ruler's" initial dethroning of Williams as the NXT Champion, the pair were looking to settle their issue once and for all with each of their respective titles on the line.

However, Williams had been drawing negative attention from his contemporaries on the TNA throughout his reign with their World title, and there had appeared to be a social media campaign among them to suggest they were done with the disrespect – naturally lending to the belief an invasion was on the way.

That reared its head during the main event, with Williams and Femi duking it out while the camera panned the audience to reveal a number of male and female TNA stars in attendance; Mike Santana had also joined commentary for the bout, and proved to be the catalyst for everything to kick off when he got in the face of Williams.

Williams pushed Santana, prompting the TNA star to strike him and call the match to an abrupt halt, while those in the crowd spilled into the ringside area to be met by "NXT" talent running down the ramp, the respective rosters brawling as the show went off air.

Meanwhile, Femi's challenger for the NXT title at No Mercy this weekend, Ricky Saints, had emerged to eye up the belt perched on its plinth. As he went to grab it, Femi arose from the ground and pulled back at it, providing the closing shot of the last show before they meet in the ring on Saturday.