Spoilers: Specific TNA Wrestlers Scheduled For WWE NXT This Week Reportedly Revealed

"WWE NXT" is set for a TNA invasion on Tuesday after various talents voiced their displeasures online, in storyline, that TNA Champion Trick Williams is set for a winner-takes-all title match against NXT Champion Oba Femi on the show. The title match was set up during "NXT Homecoming" last week. TNA talents like Mustafa Ali, Ash by Elegance, and Mike Santana took to X (formerly Twitter) throughout the show, and now, PWInsider is reporting just who from TNA will be present at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida this week.

According to the outlet, Santana and Moose will be on the show, in addition to other talent PWIE are working to confirm. Santana lost to Williams in a TNA title match at Slammiversary over the summer. Moose lost to Williams at TNA Emergence the following month.

The winner-takes-all match between Williams and Femi was set up during a Grayson Waller Effect segment on "NXT Homecoming." Femi and his No Mercy opponent, Ricky Saints, were guests on the talk show when Williams interrupted and told Femi he had something that still belonged to him, the NXT Championship. It was Waller to set up the match for Tuesday, and whoever comes out of "NXT" with the title will face Saints at the premium live event on Saturday.

Williams has held the TNA Championship since May when he defeated Joe Hendry at NXT Battleground. The title change came a few months after WWE and TNA announced a multi-year partnership at the beginning of 2025.