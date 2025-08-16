Trick Williams Defeats Moose, Retains TNA World Championship At Emergence PPV

"WWE NXT" star Trick Williams continued his reign as TNA World Champion after defeating Moose on Friday at the Emergence show.

The main event of this past week's Emergence show at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore was the clash for the TNA World Championship, which has been around the waist of Williams since May. In the match between Williams and Moose, the referee was knocked out after Williams inadvertently hit him. Williams later hit a Trick Shot, but Moose kicked out. However, a little while later, the WWE star landed his finisher one more time, this time to get the win and extend his reign with the title.

The match was Moose's first world title opportunity in nearly a year, having last had a shot at the championship last September against Nic Nemeth. The two-time TNA World Champion last held the title in July 2024, when he lost the title to Nemeth.

Since winning the title at NXT's Battleground PLE in May, Williams had successfully defended the championship on four occasions prior to his match against Moose. His wins include against the likes of Joe Hendry, Mike Santana, Elijah, and Josh Briggs. Williams is confident of holding the TNA world title for a long time, even going as far as to claim that he could take the title to the WWE main roster, when he eventually gets called up.