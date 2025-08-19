TNA's Mike Santana Comments On World Title Loss At Slammiversary, Dream WWE Opponent

TNA's Mike Santana has discussed his world title loss to Trick Williams at Slammiversary and the one WWE star he would like to face.

Santana is still waiting for his first world title in TNA, and he had the opportunity to win it for the first time at Slammiversary, but unfortunately came up short. The former AEW star has stated how many expected him to win the title at the show, which he talked about during his conversation on "Insight."

"Going back to Slammiversary, everyone expected me to win, right, and it's like get the rug pulled out a little bit, you know. But I like not living in a predictable world, right, and like the fact that the guys and girls in the business have so much opportunity to work in different places and make a living. And, again, everyone wins, man," said Santana.

Santana got emotional when speaking about what he would do after he wins the title, stating that he would like to give the belt to his daughter, expressing his love for them and the way they have impacted his life. Santana also named the one WWE star that he would like to face if the opportunity ever arose, naming TNA legend and current WWE star AJ Styles as "the guy."

"[My dream opponent] To me is AJ Styles. Especially, like being put in this position in TNA as being like that new guy and the new face, and they call me 'the standard' and stuff like that now. I think it'd be amazing. You know, of course, there's other people that I'd love to work with over there, and I have a lot of people that I know and that I came up on the indies with over there, but like, to me, AJ is like 'the guy.'"

The 34-year-old may not have a lot of time left to make the match happen, as Styles is reportedly planning to call time on his career.