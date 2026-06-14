AEW's Konosuke Takeshita Retains TV Title At NJPW Dominion

Konosuke Takeshita has kept his status as a double champion following the events of NJPW Dominion 6.14 in Osaka-jo Hall as he made another defense of the NJPW World Television Championship.

"The Alpha" won the title from El Phantasmo back in February at The New Beginning in USA event, and has managed to defend the title three times, winning two matches and drawing a third. However, he had a tall order on his hands at Dominion 6.14 as he faced off with the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion, SANADA.

SANADA took a hiatus from New Japan Pro Wrestling at the beginning of the year as he needed to treat an injury he had been dealing with for over two years, but he returned in May by attacking Takeshita at NJPW Wrestling Dontaku. He entered this match with a new image and a rejuvenated spirit, but it wasn't enough to overcome Takeshita, who landed the Power Drive Knee and then the Raging Fire to put SANADA away and retain his title.

Takeshita is set to have a very busy summer once again as he will look to be the first man to win the G1 Climax in back-to-back years since his arch rival, Kazuchika Okada, achieved that feat in 2022. Takeshita won last year's tournament and will compete in this year's G1 as well, but he will have some stiff competition in the form of Hirooki Goto, Shingo Takagi, and the current IWGP Heavyweight Champion Yota Tsuji, who dethroned Takeshita for the title at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 20 in January. "The Alpha" will also have to defend his AEW International Championship at the same time, with his next title defense scheduled for the special ROH Global Wars event that airs on June 18 on HonorClub, where he will take on Lee Johnson.