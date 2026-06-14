AEW Star Orange Cassidy Believes This 2020 Pay-Per-View Match Will Define His Career

Orange Cassidy is one of the most recognizable characters in all of AEW, and at this point he is synonymous with the company as he has been "All Elite" since the very first event in 2019. Long-time fans of Cassidy will know that he has been wrestling for more than 20 years at the time of writing, wrestling for companies like CHIKARA, CZW, and even Ring of Honor as early as 2009. However, he is best known for his time in AEW, and during a recent interview on TMZ's "Inside The Ring," Cassidy admitted that one of his earliest AEW matches will likely define his career forever.

"I think this match will define my career probably forever. It was the match at Revolution with PAC in 2020," Cassidy said. "That match was basically my coming out party to the AEW fans. It was just like a culmination of everything that I've been working to, so like I purposely did not do anything for, I mean that was in March, so I didn't do anything for, you know, like five months. I didn't show any of the other wrestlers anything that I could do, and then when I had the opportunity to wrestle PAC, I decided to lay it out there and actually try for once...I think that will probably define my entire career."

Cassidy's match with PAC from AEW Revolution 2020 is technically the most watched match in the history of the company, or at least part of it is. The first three minutes of the match has been available on the company's YouTube channel since the event took place, and is currently the second most viewed video on the channel with over 45 million views.

Please credit "Inside The Ring" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.