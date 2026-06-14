Sol Ruca On WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship: 'It's Right Where It Belongs'

Sol Ruca captured championship gold when she dethroned WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch at the recent Clash In Italy event. During an appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show," Ruca said the win had helped her sense of self.

"I'm not going to lie, it is definitely a confidence boost," she admitted. "It is a confidence boost to know that, you know, they see something in me and that this is, you know, this is where I'm supposed to be."

Ruca then added that there are people who believe she isn't ready for her current spot yet. She has no doubts about her current position on the roster.

"I'm the one sitting here with the Intercontinental Championship," she boasted, "and they're not, and I think it's right where it belongs."

Shortly after winning the belt, Ruca reflected on her win against Lynch, how she was shocked the moment the bell rang, and felt like winning the match had become her defining moment. She further expressed how she saw it as the start of her new chapter, while aiming to become a fighting Women's IC Champion. Since making her declaration, Ruca has already defended the belt successfully against Lyra Valkyria during an episode of "RAW," after a heated back-and-forth between the two. Interestingly, Valkyria has some history with Lynch, which could perhaps build into a storyline for the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Rich Eisen Show," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.