Sol Ruca Says WWE Clash In Italy Victory Over Becky Lynch Was A 'Defining Moment'

After earning a title shot at WWE SNME due to a match disqualification, Sol Ruca defeated Becky Lynch to become the Women's IC Champion at "Clash in Italy". While Ruca was a double champion in "NXT", she's only been on the main roster since the "Raw" after WrestleMania 42.

Ruca reflected on her win on "WWE Now". She says she was an emotional and physical mess. "I had a moment as soon as the bell rang and as soon as I hit my finisher on Becky, I kind of got a little bit emotional. I was a bit shocked, like 'oh my God, I did it'. This is like, my defining moment. The start of my next chapter in a sense." Ruca says since her win, she's received an overwhelming amount of love and acceptance from her fans.

She wants to be a fighting champion. "I want to defend this thing as many times as I physically possibly can. I was a double champion in "NXT" with the Speed Championship and the NXT Championship and I feel like my reigns weren't up to par with how I feel like I can be a champion." Ruca wants to prove herself with this title and is open to giving opportunities to whoever is ready. She'd like to give opportunities to women in "NXT" to get title shots.

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