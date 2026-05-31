Sol Ruca Snatches Becky Lynch's Soul And Her Women's IC Title At WWE Clash In Italy

There's a brand new Women's Intercontinental Champion in town, and her name is Sol Ruca.

Ruca challenged the three-time champion Becky Lynch at Sunday's WWE Clash In Italy premium live event; Jessika Carr served as the match's referee. The action quickly spilled to the outside, with Lynch dumping the recent call-up to the floor and dazing her with baseball slide through the ropes. When Lynch attempted a slap, Ruca dodged it, causing Lynch's hand to collide with the ring post. Ruca then wiped out Lynch with a top rope moonsault.

Lynch regained control when she tripped Ruca up in the ropes and dumped her to the outside once more. A clothesline off the apron followed, with Lynch furthering her offense by slamming Ruca into the barricade next. The in-ring shenanigans started shortly after as Lynch attempted to drive Ruca into Carr. Anticipating it, Carr moved out of the way just in time, resulting in Ruca colliding with the corner turnbuckles instead.

Lynch's dirty antics later continued when she grabbed Carr's arm while Ruca stood atop the ropes. Upon Lynch releasing her grip, Carr sling-shotted into the ropes, and in turn, caused Ruca to lose her balance. Lynch subsequently seized the opportunity to go up top herself and deliver a superplex.

Ruca responded with a superkick and a Sasuke Special, but Lynch intercepted her springboard clothesline attempt with a Manhandle Slam. In a surprising moment, Ruca then landed a Manhandle Slam of her own. When Lynch tried to return the favor with yet another one, Ruca countered into a Sol Snatcher for the win.

Last weekend, Lynch got herself disqualified in a non-title match against Ruca at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. As a result, "WWE Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce granted Ruca a shot at the Women's Intercontinental Championship at Clash In Italy.