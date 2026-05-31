WWE Clash In Italy Results 5/31 - Four Titles On The Line, Oba Femi Faces Brock Lesnar

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for WWE Clash In Italy on May 31, 2026, coming to you live from the Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy at a special main show start time of 2 PM ET!

Jacob Fatu may have unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns for his World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Backlash on May 9, but he will be receiving another title shot when he challenges Reigns once again in a Tribal Combat Match. Fatu left Reigns laid out in the ring on the May 11 episode of "WWE Raw", with Reigns and his cousins The Usos seeking their retribution on the May 18 edition of "Raw" in the opening moments of the show by tangling Fatu in the ropes as they collectively landed a series of Superman Punches and double superkicks on him. Things between the two men culminated on this past Monday's episode of the show in a heated verbal exchange between just the two of them that ended in Fatu agreeing to serve Reigns if he lost today's match and Reigns agreeing to acknowledge Fatu if he lost.

Cody Rhodes will be putting the Undisputed WWE Championship on the line for the first time since retaining against Randy Orton at Night One of WrestleMania 42 on April 18 as he defends against GUNTHER. With GUNTHER having blindsided Rhodes with an attack on the May 1 episode of "SmackDown", Paul Heyman confronted Rhodes the following week on May 8 to explain that he owed GUNTHER a favor which ended up being getting him tonight's match. While Royce Keys looked to secure an Undisputed WWE Championship match when GUNTHER claimed he didn't want it on the May 15 episode of "SmackDown" during a contract signing between the pair, GUNTHER still ultimately emerged victorious in a Number One Contenders match between him and Keys later that same night.

Rhea Ripley will be putting her Women's Championship on the line for the first time since becoming titleholder as she defends against Jade Cargill. The two women have no shortage of issues with one another over the course of the last several months, with Ripley having previously dethroned Jade Cargill as Women's Champion at Night Two of WrestleMania 42 on April 19. They subsequently met in the ring with one another at "WWE Saturday Night's Main Event" on May 23, wherein Cargill and her allies Michin and B-Fab defeated Ripley and her allies Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss. Cargill additionally defeated Bliss in singles competition this past Friday on "SmackDown" and left her laid out in the ring by delivering a Jaded to her on top of a chair.

Despite claims from Becky Lynch on social media that Sol Ruca isn't medically cleared, she is still set to put her Women's Intercontinental Championship on the line against Ruca. Tensions have been on the rise between the two women over the last few weeks, with them having met in a verbal confrontation on the May 18 episode of "Raw". They later met in the ring at the May 23 episode of "Saturday Night's Main Event" in a non-title match, but the match ultimately ended in Ruca picking up the win via disqualification after Lynch pulled the referee in front of her while Ruca was looking to land a Sol Snatcher on Lynch. Lynch then blindsided Ruca with an attack after the match, but "SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis appeared to inform Lynch of today's match as he spoke on behalf of "Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce.

Brock Lesnar will be competing in his first match since Night Two of WWE WrestleMania 42 on April 19 as he goes head-to-head with Oba Femi. Moments after Femi defeated Lesnar in relatively quick fashion during the opening match of WrestleMania 42 Night Two, Lesnar seemingly retired when he left his gloves and boots inside the ring. Lesnar reemerged on the May 18 episode of "Raw" when he blindsided Femi from behind just before that night's Oba Femi Open Challenge, with Heyman clarifying to "Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce that Lesnar was just back for one more match as he handed Pearce a contract for today's match in his office.