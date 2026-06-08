Sol Ruca Defeats Lyra Valkyria, Wins First WWE Women's IC Title Defense On Raw

Sol Ruca is still Women's Intercontinental Champion after defeating the first woman to ever hold the gold, Lyra Valkyria, on "WWE Raw." Valkyria put up a good fight, but she took a Sol Snatcher from out of nowhere, and Ruca scored her first victory with the title.

Ruca tried to keep Valkyria off the ground to start off the match. Valkyria hit a springboard arm drag to attempt to take out the champion, but she couldn't capitalize. The women traded some gymnastics moves in the ring, then Ruca hit the X-Factor. Valkyria kicked out and rolled out of the ring.

The champion launched herself off the top rope, but was caught by her challenger, who threw her over the top of the other side of the ring. Ruca tried to take down Valkyria back in the ring with chops, and they hit each other with uppercuts before Ruca downed Valkyria with back elbows. Ruca hit a dropkick off the second rope, but Valkyria kicked out of Ruca's running knee.

Valkyria attempted a DDT, which Ruca countered, and the champion hit another X-Factor, which didn't keep Valkyria down. Ruca countered a Night Wing, but Valkyria intercepted a Sol Snatcher and had Ruca on her shoulders. Ruca fought out of a second Night Wing, then hit a Sol Snatcher after Valkyria got herself caught in the ropes to retain the title.