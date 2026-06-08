WWE Raw Results 6/8 - Two Championships Up For Grabs, KOTR & QOTR First Round Matches
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on June 8, 2026, coming to you live from the Accor Arena in Paris, France at a special start time of 2 PM ET!
Sol Ruca will be putting the Women's Intercontinental Championship on the line for the first time since dethroning Becky Lynch at WWE Clash in Italy on May 31 as she defends against Lyra Valkyria. With Ruca having promised to be a fighting champion and give a shot to anyone who wishes to answer the call during last Monday's edition of "Raw", she extended the offer to Valkyria backstage later that same night as Valkyria's longtime ally Bayley stood by showing a hint of jealousy.
Penta will be putting the Intercontinental Championship on the line on television for the first time since retaining against Je'Von Evans on the May 25 episode of "Raw" as he defends against Rey Mysterio. Rey emerged victorious against Rusev in a Number One Contenders match on May 25 to secure his spot in today's match.
Speaking of Evans, he will be competing in a match of his own as he collides with Ricky Saints, Talla Tonga, and Seth Rollins in a First Round Fatal Four-Way match for the 2026 King of the Ring Tournament. As of writing, Oba Femi and Dominik Mysterio have advanced to the semifinals by winning Fatal Four-Way First Round matches of their own on the June 1 episode of "Raw" and June 5 episodes of "SmackDown" respectively.
The 2026 Queen of the Ring Tournament is also set to continue, as Women's World Champion Liv Morgan will be going head-to-head with Alexa Bliss, Chelsea Green, and Becky Lynch in a First Round Fatal Four-Way match after she's made it clear that she wants all of the gold in WWE. IYO SKY and Raquel Rodriguez have already secured their spots in the semifinals with First Round Fatal Four-Way match victories of their own on June 1 and 8 respectively.
We are live! Michael Cole and Corey Graves greet audiences at home as Oba Femi makes his way to the ring.
We Hear From Oba Femi
Femi says the fans are wonderful, but there are things that need attending to and says Paul Heyman doesn't believe in predictions but spoilers. He says he has a spoiler in Paris and says he will run through every single man in the 2026 King of the Ring Tournament down to the last one. He says he'll beat the last one at WWE Night of Champions on June 27 and says "The Ruler" needs a crown to be "The Ruler". He says 2026 is the year of collecting trophies, but one trophy he has yet to collect is the head of Brock Lesnar. He says Lesnar is nowhere to be seen after getting even, then says all he's seen instead is Heyman. He says Lesnar can't stay away and promises to see him soon.
Dominik Mysterio's music hits and he makes his way out. He says Femi doesn't rule anybody and says he's worried about Lesnar, but really he should be worried about him and asks Femi how long he's been in WWE. He says he's a twenty year veteran of WWE and the King of the Luchadors, then says once he's the 2026 King of the Ring, he will rule over Femi.
JD McDonagh sneaks up behind Femi and cracks a chair across his spine. Femi no sells it and uses the chair to land a right hand on McDonagh, but Dominik dials it up for a 619 on Femi. Femi sees Dominik coming and sends him crashing into the mat spine first, but McDonagh pulls Dominik out of the ring. Femi says Rey Mysterio may be Dominik's dad, but he'll be his daddy in their 2026 King of the Ring semifinals match next Monday.
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