WWE's Lyra Valkyria On Deciding To Pursue Wrestling, Being Inspired By Becky Lynch

"Never meet your heroes," the old adage goes, though we're not sure how much that applies to the world of professional wrestling. Just ask WWE Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria, who recently won the tag team titles with her hero, Becky Lynch, at WrestleMania 41. Sure, Lynch turned on her in story when they lost the titles back to the current champs, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez of the Judgment Day, but if her recent interview with Chris Van Vliet on his "Insight" podcast is any indicator, Lyra isn't holding it against her in real life.

Valkyria spoke about her decision to get into wrestling, a choice made in the wee hours of the morning while watching WWE Raw. "It must have been 3 am, and I was on my phone looking it up, I kind of just went, 'I'm just going to do this,'" she said. "Because if I put down my phone right now, go to sleep, and I say, maybe I'll do this next week. I won't. It was just one of those freak things that I was like, just get up and go, and it turned my whole life around." She admitted that, in her youthful shyness, she considered giving a fake name on her first day in case it went poorly.