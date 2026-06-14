Former WWE Star Raj Dhesi (AKA Jinder Mahal) Reflects On Legacy Of 3MB

One of the more unique stables in WWE history, that formed back in September 2012, was Three Man Band, featuring Heath Slater, Drew McIntyre, and Jinder Mahal, who goes by Raj Dhesi on the independent scene. "3MB" as they were known, would rock their way down to the ring "playing" their air guitars, but as fun as they were, the stable wasn't exactly winning titles or even matches.

3MB is remembered fondly, however, something Dhesi talked about on "Busted Open Radio." He agreed that the stable is remembered more favorably now than it was ever received back then. Dhesi said in England, however, they were once a big deal.

"We got told by one of the writers that, 'You guys are dressing up today in the Union Jacks and you guys will be called the 'Union Jacks' going out there,' and we're going to get squashed by whoever," he explained. "We're in gorilla, the music hits. It's some generic music, and on the titantron, it says 'Union Jacks....' We see 'Union Jacks' come on the screen. Crowd is silent. Then, the screen changes to 'Three Man Band' and the 3MB music hits, and we're like, 'What is going on?' We've never heard a pop like that, a reception like that anywhere."

Dhesi said he thinks the stable is so beloved now, because a lot of people grew up with it. He said it was just something fun, and wrestling is so serious now, compared to back when Vince McMahon was running the show. Dhesi is grateful for the experience.

"Without that experience, going through 3MB, getting released, I wouldn't have became WWE Champion," he said.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.