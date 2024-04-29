Former WWE Star Jinder Mahal Looks Back On Time With 3MB

In the early 2010s, WWE stars Heath Slater, Drew McIntyre, and Jinder Mahal united to form The 3 Man Band, a gimmick that seemed dead on arrival. McIntyre and Mahal, however, became WWE Champion years after the band split, with Mahal being the first to capture the gold at WWE Backlash 2017. "The Modern Day Maharaja" spoke to Chris Van Vliet on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" about the genesis of the misfit rock band.

"I hear Heath Slater saying, 'Oh man, I'm gonna get a band. I just talked to Vince,' and I jokingly said, 'Ha, watch I'll be in the band,' complete joke." Mahal also remembered that "WWE NXT's" Johnny Curtis (best known as Fandango in WWE) was considered for the group.

Mahal recalled the night he and McIntyre found out that they would be part of Slater's group, with the match card showing that they would accompany Slater in a match against Brodus Clay. Vince McMahon instructed them to change their attire from trunks to leather pants, as well as practice air guitar.

Mahal stated that he knew it would take a lot to come back from the 3MB character, "After this, I have to reinvent myself in a big way, but at the same time, we gotta make the best of it. We have this gimmick, we don't have a choice, we gotta make the best of it." Although it was fun, Jinder regretted not training harder or taking the gimmick as seriously as he wished his re-invention could have come sooner.

