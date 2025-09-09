Drew McIntyre Posts Photo With Former Teammates In Classic WWE Faction

Before Drew McIntyre's second, more successful run in the WWE, he was saddled in a faction with Heath Slater and Jinder Mahal, dubbing themselves the Three Man Band. The threesome was mostly used as a comedy act, often being panned as ridiculous. Still, the three appeared to have remained close throughout the years.

McIntyre took to his "X" account and posted a recent photo of him catching up with his former 3MB bandmates, Heath Slater and Jinder Mahal. The pic appears to be taken at a hotel bar with the trio throwing up three fingers to call back to their days as a faction.

The "Scottish Psychopath" went from being WWE's punchline to carrying the company during the pandemic era, and now he's casually grabbing beers with the boys like it's 2013 again. Full-circle moment. If you were a 3MB fan back in the day (all six of you), this is basically your Avengers reunion.

What's wild is all three guys actually found success after the gimmick was buried. Jinder Mahal shockingly became WWE Champion, Drew became the guy, and Heath... well, Heath had kids. Seeing them back together just proves that like all famous bands, there's always room for a reunion tour. 3MB started as a joke, but at this point they're low-key one of the most successful "failed" factions WWE ever cooked up.

McIntyre also recently opened up about not wanting to be heavily involved in the Netflix series, "UnReal," which took a behind the scenes approach to the lives of professional wrestlers, stating that the he is old school and enjoys his privacy.

