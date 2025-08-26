Drew McIntyre Explains Why He Generally Tries To Avoid WWE Unreal Cameras

WWE star Drew McIntyre has explained why he wasn't seen much in the Unreal show, and spoken honestly about his dislike of the Netflix TV show.

The Unreal show has been one that's tough to digest for some in the pro wrestling business, like McIntyre's former rival CM Punk, as well as Hall of Famer Mark Henry. McIntyre has also echoed those sentiments when elaborating on why he didn't feature much on it.

[When] Those cameras are around, I'm generally not near them. Let me put it that way," he said on the "Wrestling Republic."

McIntyre stated that WWE peeling back the curtain with the Unreal show doesn't sit right with him, as he was taught not to let go of the secrets of the industry.

"Of course [it is too much], because I'm from that generation and I was brought up and trained in Britain, the very old-school mentality, and, you know, I do believe in having some air of mystery. At the same time, it's uncharted waters. Maybe people, you know, will have a new respect for what we do, seeing just how chaotic it is, way more chaotic backstage than it is on the show," he added. "I know, me personally, it was not for me right now. Maybe in the future I'll be more involved."

McIntyre also added that when fans see him alongside wrestlers he has said he doesn't like, such as CM Punk, they should not assume he was lying about his dislike. He compared the situation to a regular workplace, where people often have to collaborate with colleagues they don't get along with. McIntyre emphasized that he is a professional who will do what is asked of him by those who write the show.

He also asked fans not to suggest that he was breaking kayfabe if they spotted him talking to his rivals, stating that he has to speak to them to do his job effectively.