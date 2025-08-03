Why Hall Of Famer Mark Henry Says WWE Unreal Made Him 'Nauseous'

While it appears to be an overall success, certain aspects of "WWE Unreal" have drawn criticism from pundits, with WWE alum Tommy Dreamer previously sharing his discontent for a scene between a writer and CM Punk. For WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry, another problem lies within showing the internal discussion about match times, which fans caught a glimpse of in episode one when producers and creative team members closely watched Punk vs. Seth Rollins on the Netflix premiere of "WWE Raw."

"On [Unreal], they talked about time, and that was the one thing that I thought was too much," Henry said on "Busted Open Radio." "I literally got nauseous. I stood up and went to the sink and my bottom lip was quivering like I thought I was going to throw up. I was like, 'Why? Why?' I kept saying 'why?' It made me physically ill.

"... It was an emotional thing," he continued. "The people that are upset are us. The fans, they love spoilers. They love going to the movies and seeing the trailers, and they love that after the movie is over, there's going to be two other cut scenes. They love all that. That's something that's been conditioned over the last ten years. It's just us old people that look at wrestling like hey, we're a fraternity and we don't teach you the handshake. We don't tell you the bylaws of our organization ... I don't want you to know what I know, and that's what made me nauseous is the fear of everybody being commonplace."

"WWE Unreal," a five-part docuseries, released on Netflix on July 29, giving viewers a behind-the-scenes look into the lives of WWE Superstars as well as the company's creative process. According to WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque, the decision to launch "Unreal" stemmed from fan interest in backstage operations and events. As such, WWE provides access to both its writer's room and in-ring stars.

