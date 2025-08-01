Tommy Dreamer Says He Hated This Moment From WWE Unreal

While he still considers himself an overall fan of "WWE Unreal" on Netflix, ECW legend Tommy Dreamer did find himself turned off by one particular aspect of the new series, which he discussed on "Busted Open Radio."

"I'll tell you the one thing I hated, when the writer pushed CM Punk, and then they showed Seth Rollins and CM Punk," Dreamer said. "I thought, not that that was real, I thought that was kind of ad libbed ... When I saw the writer push Punk, she didn't physically push him, but she got in his face. I was just like, 'That's a weird conversation,' and then, oh, wait, [I realized] they reenacted it. And then that's why I was just like [sighs], 'Why?'"

Feeling that the aforementioned scene was improvised, Dreamer recalled a similar situation back when he worked as a wrestler for ECW in 1995. Following a show, Dreamer went out to a nightclub alongside the likes of head booker Paul Heyman, Stevie Richards, and Raven with a camera. According to Dreamer, Heyman then forewarned him to prepare for a fight against Raven, which eventually came 90 minutes later as the latter struck Dreamer while he leaned against a cigarette machine.

"There's people who are hanging out with wrestlers and him and people are trying to break it up," Dreamer said. "I am pushing everybody away. We don't even tell the wrestlers that are there. Pitbull Anthony, he's trying to break it up because he's friends with both of us. I beat up Raven; I literally throw him down a flight of steps and I busted open his eye. He cuts a promo, and we got to go because the cops are coming. We get in the car and we drive away. That's how we did things."

Through "WWE Unreal," fans are able to see the inner workings of WWE's creative process as well as the real-life stories of WWE Superstars, such as former WWE Champion CM Punk.

