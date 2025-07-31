Tommy Dreamer Loved What These Two Top WWE Stars Revealed On Unreal

This week, Netflix provided wrestling fans with a backstage look into the WWE writers' room and the corresponding storylines carried out by WWE Superstars through a new five-episode docuseries, titled "WWE Unreal." Beyond the storylines and matches being prepared, several WWE Superstars also opened up about their personal lives and struggles. For Rhea Ripley and CM Punk, one of their struggles centers on anxiety, which they both admittedly continue to work through.

"The one part I liked about Unreal was where you had both Rhea and Punk talking about anxiety, going out, but when my music hits, Rhea becomes Rhea," said WWE alum Tommy Dreamer on "Busted Open Radio." "I don't know her real name, but when that happens, it happens."

Even now at 54 years old, Dreamer revealed that he too has spells of anxiety, with his appearance at PWE's San Antonio Showdown invoking the latest example. "I joke it to people, for me, even performing at small shows, big shows, I normally have to pee right before I go out, and then that's where I say I still care," Dreamer said. "And the moment that happens, I'm like, great, I still care about walking out. Whether it's like 400 people this past weekend and on a Sunday, but then at the end, when you see people's faces, when people just want to shake your hand, that place pops for your music, or the place comes unglued because you're a surprise."

In the case of Ripley, she has battled anxiety attacks ahead of some big matches, such as her WrestleMania 40 match against Becky Lynch and her WWE Women's World Championship title shot against Liv Morgan at the Netflix debut of "WWE Raw." On "WWE Unreal," Punk, a former WWE Champion, noted that he fights through what he calls "anticipatory anxiety" — something that seems to wash away whenever he finally steps in between the ring ropes.

