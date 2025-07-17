Rhea Ripley Discusses 'Weird' Aspect Of WWE Unreal, Admits She Has Anxiety Attacks

Today, Netflix dropped the official trailer for the upcoming "WWE: Unreal" series that premieres July 29th on the streaming platform. The behind-the-scenes feature that filmed around WrestleMania 41 showed Rhea Ripley in the trailer saying that she was freaking out at the event until her theme music began to play. While joining "ESPN Unsportsmanlike," Ripley discussed "Unreal" and the revelations the show will present about WWE production.

"I feel like WWE- they're always trying new things in bits and pieces to make it different and make it grow and this is just one of the next steps. Do I think that everything should be shown? No," Ripley remarked. I haven't seen it yet so I'm very intrigued to see what's on there and it was really strange while having the camera crew around as well because you're so used to all of us being so top secret and hidden and you just didn't know how to really react to things sometimes, like some of the questions."

Ripley found the filming experience to be wild but understands that fans seek out behind-the-scenes details and WWE now provides that. The former WWE Women's World Champion was asked if it was hard for her to find a balance between maintaining the presentation of "Rhea Ripley" without being too vulnerable. Ripley answered that since she is an "open book" person, bringing up that she suffers from anxiety attacks at events, it was not hard to speak candidly in front of the camera but did feel strongly about being filmed in the ring.

"It's just like the little private stuff like what we were basing on before like where I am talking to my opponent, that's the weird stuff that you see the camera crew and you're like 'uhh, maybe I should not be too in-depth for things, maybe I should be a little jaded or just not be over-the-top like I would be,' just little things like that but everything else emotional-wise, pretty open book," Ripley commented.

