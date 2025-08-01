Triple H Details Benefits Of Pulling Back The Curtain On WWE Unreal

Through Netflix's "WWE Unreal" docuseries, wrestling fans can now have an even deeper look at the minds and performers behind the current WWE product. One of the names involved in the series is WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque, who pulls back the curtain on his work in WWE's creative department. Elsewhere, viewers are introduced to the real life events of WWE Superstars, such as former WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley. According to Levesque on "ESPN First Take," the latter is beneficial to advancing the connection with the WWE Universe.

"I think in a world of transparency now, when you have athletes like Rhea Ripley who many see as this larger than life, never would have a doubt character going through the highs and the lows and the pressure, the doubts, the self-doubts, and overcoming those to go out there and perform the way she does, I don't know how it doesn't make you appreciate her more as a performer or make you appreciate them more as athletes," Levesque said.

"I think when you see everything that goes into it, the appreciation level increases because of the passion at which everybody goes at this. Yes, they go through a lot, but they do it for the fans. They do it to entertain. They do it because they love what they do and they're amazing storytellers at all levels, not only verbally, but physically in a ring."

Among her appearances in "WWE Unreal," Ripley opened up about her struggles with anxiety, which notably preceded her WWE Women's World Championship match against Liv Morgan at the Netflix premiere of "WWE Raw." "The Queen" Charlotte Flair also showed her deep emotions before and after her 2025 Women's Royal Rumble win, which came after a 14-month hiatus due to injury. Meanwhile, Chelsea Green documented the ups and downs leading up to her Women's United States Championship win.

