Chelsea Green On WWE Women's US Title Win: 'I'm In The History Books, Where I Belong'

At WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, Chelsea Green solidified herself as the company's first-ever Women's United States Champion by defeating Michin in the tournament finals. As such, Green is now synonymous with WWE Hall of Famer Harley Race, who became the inaugural men's United States Champion back in 1975. When asked how she felt about this parallel, Green made it clear that it's only fitting.

"I would say, duh. I'm in the history books where I belong," Green told Byron Saxton in a WWE exclusive. "I should have been there three years ago, but I was released. I should have been there in 2015, but I wasn't hired. So now's the time. Now's the freakin' time!"

According to Green, she always knew she was destined to make history in WWE, as she's put in continued efforts to elevate herself across the last decade. "I've been doing this for ten years. I worked my entire life to be an overnight success, and this is my time," Green said. "This is my night. Red, white and green."

Green's journey toward the WWE Women's United States Championship began with a victory over Blair Davenport and Bianca Belair in the tournament quarterfinals. The latter abruptly abandoned the match when she saw her tag team partner Jade Cargill lying motionless on top of a car backstage, paving the way for Green to land an Unprettier on Davenport for the advancing pinfall. From there, Green defeated "The Role Model" Bayley with an Unprettier in the semi-finals as well to cement her place in the finals alongside her recent Dumpster Match adversary Michin.