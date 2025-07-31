Triple H Outlines Mentality Behind WWE Unreal

Netflix recently premiered a first-of-its-kind docuseries entitled, "Unreal," which gives fans unprecedented access to the backstage environment in WWE. The series is controversial, not just for the drama it captures behind the scenes at WWE, but for what it represents.

The pro wrestling business is notorious for its secrecy. Reference the industry term "kayfabe," which dates back to the carny days as a mantra that performers should "believe in the magic," so to speak, and never reveal the inner workings of its orchestration to the audience.

Obviously, times have changed, and WWE aims to cater to their fan base that craves any backstage scoop they can get. Triple H appears on "First Take" to speak to this.

"With today's world and the internet, half the fun for our fans is speculating around what is going on behind the scenes anyways. So, we decided to let them take a look. We're not exactly showing you everything, like how the magic is done or how the tricks are done. But, we're giving you the behind the scenes, we're showing you what goes into this."

Fans of other sports are used to being granted behind the scenes access to their favorite athletes and events. Triple H uses F1 Racing as a prime example of how effective a series like "Unreal" can be.

"People that weren't into F1 Racing see the behind the scenes of everything that goes into it, and it has increased their respect of an industry, their respect of what those athletes go through, and what goes into bringing a race to life. I think this just increases the respect level for what we do."

In an Inception level twist, we have a backstage report about internal reactions backstage to the series that is about the backstage environment in WWE.

