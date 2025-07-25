CM Punk Details How WWE Unreal Is Counterintuitive To His Life's Work

Netflix is set to debut its new series, "Unreal" on Tuesday, July 29th. CM Punk, who will feature in the series, describes the show as WWE's equivalent to HBO's "Hard Knocks," noting that cameras had unprecedented access to the backstage ongoings in WWE.

"The Second City Saint" speaks with Robbie Fox on "My Mom's Basement" about his trepidation regarding participating in the series.

"I'm incredibly nervous in a way. I was taught my whole life to protect the business. I was never aware of when, where, and why we were filming stuff, so I'd walk into a situation, and I'd just be like, what, we're filming, what are we doing? I never knew what the camera was shooting and I never knew who was mic'd up, so you're probably gonna see a lot of hilarious stuff."

Punk goes on to discuss if he enjoyed reading the "dirtsheets" and learning behind the scenes info as a young fan before he got into the business.

"I was definitely a smart fan. But I was more interested in the business side of things, the numbers and the gates. Student of the game from an early age. I wasn't so into the salacious, TMZ-esque aspect of it."

With "Unreal," Punk acknowledges that fans are now getting a version of what he always craved, which is real insights into the mechanics of wrestling. While he still has some discomfort with how exposed things might get, he also recognizes the potential for the series to deepen fans' appreciation for the business. Whether they tune in for the drama or the details, viewers are likely to see a side of WWE and CM Punk that's never been shown quite like this before.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the "My Mom's Basement" podcast and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for transcription.