WWE is set to debut a first-of-its-kind series on Netflix on Tuesday, July 29th, called "Unreal." The show will give fans an unprecedented peek behind the curtain at the inner-workings of WWE, including getting glimpses of the writing room, superstars interacting with each other before and after their matches, and what life is like outside the ring for a pro wrestler.

There has been a loud debate on social media among fans and even wrestlers themselves, who feel the series might be detrimental to the "magic" that is pro wrestling. While the days of believing wrestling is real may be behind modern society, there is still something to be said about protecting the business.

CM Punk speaks on "Unsportsmanlike" about the model that the show is following.

"I think what this show is gonna do is show us in our environment interacting with each other. And that's really for the fans. You see it all the time with TV shows like "Hard Knocks," like you're in the room, you're seeing the special teams, you're seeing the X's and O's, you're seeing the relationships with the coaches and the players and the families, that's sort've what we're doing. We're following suit, it's just really weird, for me at least."

Even while promoting the series on ESPN U, Punk couldn't help but cringe at parts of it.

"I'm probably the wrong guy to put on this show to talk it up. It's not that I'm so much against it, it's that my entire existence within professional wrestling, you're taught, if you're old school, to protect the business. It's always been that way since the 20's and 30's."

A recent backstage report with episode details reveals that cameras started rolling for the series starting with "Raw'""s debut on Netflix in January.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the "Unsportsmanlike" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for transcription.