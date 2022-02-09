Former WWE Superstar Keith Lee is reportedly headed to AEW.

After much speculation, Lee is planned for a run in AEW and is set to debut imminently, according to Fightful Select. There is no confirmation that Lee is one of the debuts planned for tonight’s Dynamite from Atlantic City, but he has been heavily rumored.

AEW President Tony Khan previously stated that the top talent to debut on tonight’s Dynamite will arrive, sign his contract, and then wrestle Isiah Kassidy in the first qualifying match for the Face of The Revolution Ladder Match. It was not clear if AEW has another role planned for Lee’s debut, if he is coming in tonight.

Lee was released from his WWE contract back on Thursday, November 4, along with other budget cuts. He officially became a free agent when his 90-day non-compete clause expired last Wednesday. There is no word on if fiancée Mia Yim will be joining him in AEW.

Stay tuned for more on Lee in AEW and be sure to join us for live Dynamite coverage at 8pm ET.

