Backstage News On Mia Yim And Others' Impact Contracts Coming Up Soon

Mia Yim made her return to Impact back in May at the Under Siege event. At the time, it was reported by Fightful that this was not a long-term deal, but an exact expiration date hadn't been confirmed. Now we have more information on Yim's Impact contract, as well as those of a few other performers.

A new report from Fightful reveals that Yim's contract will expire on October 9, just two days after the promotion's upcoming Bound For Glory PPV event. There's no word on whether or not there have been talks between the two sides in regards to a contract extension.

Yim had been with Impact prior to her current run with the company. She was a member of the Dollhouse faction and eventually became Impact Knockouts Champion. She left the company in 2017 and signed with WWE, spending several years in "NXT" before being let go by WWE in November 2021 alongside her husband, former "NXT" Champion Keith Lee. Yim herself never won a championship in "NXT," and her brief stint on the main roster predominately involved the ill-fated and much-reviled Retribution stable.

Fightful also provided some information on other Impact Wrestling contracts, noting that Maria Kanellis, Mike Bennett, and Matt Taven (collectively known as The Kingdom, or OGK) will soon see their deals expire, as well. An exact end date for their contracts is unknown at this time. Bennett returned to Impact back in January at the Hard to Kill PPV. He was joined by Kanellis and Taven, along with PCO and Vincent, in an attack on Eddie Edwards, Rich Swann, Willie Mack, Heath, and Rhino. Bennett and Taven, forming the stable Honor No More. Bennett and Taven are the current Impact World Tag Team Champions.