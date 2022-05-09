Mia Yim has not signed a long-term contract with IMPACT Wrestling, according to Fightful Select.

It was noted that Yim’s deal is a short one as of now, with it being a six month contract. The contract will keep her with the company through the Bound For Glory pay-per-view in October. The report added that both sides aren’t opposed to the idea of extending the contract in due course.

Yim returned to IMPACT at Saturday’s Under Siege event, where she saved Taya Valkyrie from a post-match beatdown at the hands of Deonna Purrazzo. Yim got in the face of The Virtuosa, teasing a future match between the two women. Purrazzo had earlier lost to AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Taya Valkyrie in a rematch for the title.

Yim has been very selective about her wrestling appearances since her WWE release last November. She made her in-ring return at a WrestleCon show last month, in a win over Athena (FKA Ember Moon).

Mia Yim previously wrestled as Jade for TNA/IMPACT from 2015 to 2017, capturing the Knockouts Championship on one occasion. She was also the 2016 Queen of the Knockouts. She left the company in January 2017.

