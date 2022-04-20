Maria Kanellis-Bennett says she has had some communication with Tony Khan regarding Ring of Honor and its women’s division.

Khan has expressed his interest in speaking with Kanellis-Bennett recently at the ROH Supercard of Honor media scrum. Since then, it sounds as if Khan has contacted Kanellis-Bennett, and she’s interested in a possible role in the Khan’s Ring of Honor.

“He has reached out to me,” Kanellis-Bennett told PWPonderings. “So now we’re just trying to find a time to get on the phone and discuss things further. So, I’m hopeful that that happens soon. You know, I’m thankful and appreciative that he even reached out to me because I love Ring of Honor.

“A piece of my soul might have died a little bit when I was released from the company last year because last year was so fulfilling. I loved working with that [Ring of Honor women’s] division. So, I’m hopeful that we do find time to communicate. And a lot of our friends are trying to make sure that we get in touch and all that kind of stuff. So, I will keep everybody posted as things come into play.”

Maria Kanellis-Bennett held a seat on Ring of Honor’s Board of Directors last year. She and Bobby Cruise were in charge of the company’s women’s division, however, she does not expect a similar position in Tony Khan’s ROH.

“One of the things I’ve said to people that have been in touch with Tony is I’m not looking to come in and to run things or anything like that,” Kanellis-Bennett said. “Like, I would love the opportunity to just come in, to grow, to learn as Ring of Honor grows into what it becomes in the future. I had a special position last year. I really did.

“And I’m so glad that all the young women who are in wrestling were able to see me in that position because now they know that there is another way to be involved in wrestling, maybe, when you are too banged-up or maybe you want to transition from being in front of the camera to behind the camera. And for that, I’m forever thankful to Delirious and to Joe Koff, and everybody at Ring of Honor.

“But as things move over I do understand that there is training involved. There is getting up to speed for how other people like to run things. Not just Tony Khan, but production in general. Every company runs differently. So, whether that is producing backstage or writing or being in H.R. or being in talent relations, I’m open to any of those things. I did all of them last year. So, we’ll see what comes of it.”

Maria Kanellis-Bennett’s work in Ring of Honor came to an abrupt end when the company went on a self-imposed hiatus late last year and released its talent roster. Sinclair Broadcasting Group later sold the company to Khan.

“I mean, Tony’s done a good job. To be able to still speak to that Ring of Honor audience by bringing in people like Bobby Cruise and giving it… the lower-thirds, and the titles, and being able to showcase that. I mean, you’re bringing the Ring of Honor nostalgia onto a bigger stage in order to transition it to whatever comes next. It’s brilliant. It really is.

“And I’m hopeful that we’ll continue to see people like Jonathan Gresham and hopefully Rhett Titus. And when you see the tag titles out there. I’m hoping that trend continues. I am hopeful for all the guys who did lose their jobs last year that they’ll have an opportunity to get a job in the new Ring of Honor.”

