All Elite Wrestling (AEW) announced its acquisition of Ring of Honor (ROH) Wednesday, purchasing the video library, brand assets and intellectual property of the former indie wrestling promotion.

Wrestlers and wrestling personalities from across promotions have been tweeting their reactions to the news. The likes of WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, WWE producer Shane Helms, former ROH owner Cary Silkin, Maria Kanellis, ROH announcer Ian Riccaboni, former WWE writer Gabe Sapolsky, and several current AEW talents shared their initial thoughts. The relevant tweets can be seen below.

You can click here to read the full press release detailing AEW’s acquisition. The release includes quotes from ROH COO Joe Koff and AEW President Tony Khan.

Very happy to hear ROH will continue on. — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) March 3, 2022

Let’s bring back that old school ROH logo. pic.twitter.com/xvxZYCowrh — Matt Sydal (@MattSydal) March 3, 2022

As far as major announcements go, @TonyKhan acquiring @ringofhonor is pretty freaking major! — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) March 3, 2022

Congratulations @TonyKhan !!! Let me know if you are interested in @ringofhonor Women’s Division. They are incredibly talented, great humans, and deserve all the accolades in the world!!! #ROHWD — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) March 3, 2022

Hey @TonyKhan let me know if you need any help looking over all the paperwork! 👏 👏👏 #AEWDynamite #AEW #ROH — Smart Mark Sterling, Esq. (@MarkSterlingEsq) March 3, 2022

Congrats to Tony Khan on becoming owner of Ring Of Honor. I never dreamed 20 years ago that it would be a part of a prominent promotion on TBS. This is wild. So happy that many more can enjoy the legacy of ROH and it will continue to blaze a path in the world of pro wrestling. — Gabe Sapolsky (@BookItGabe) March 3, 2022

Do I follow @TonyKhan now or does that come across weird? Somebody help here! I haven't dated since 2010 and I haven't looked for a wrestling job since 2014 when ROH came calling. — Ian Riccaboni (@IanRiccaboni) March 3, 2022

Yoooooo this is HUGGGGE!!! Ring of Honor is now ALL ELITE!!!!! #AEW #ROH — Capt. Shawn Dean (@ShawnDean773) March 3, 2022

ok fine CHAOS PROJECT will main event the ROH shows too — SNAKEMAN🐍👑 (@KingSerpentico) March 3, 2022

Evil Uno is co-workers with Ring Of Honor? — EVIL UNO of DARK ORDER (@EvilUno) March 3, 2022

Tremendo get for TK, ROH is rich in wrestling history and he seems like a very proud owner already. Kudos @AEW #AEWDynamite — The 🇨🇺💎 (@DiamanteLAX) March 3, 2022

I started recording on my phone when Tony said “17 years before that”, hoping it was what it was. My reaction. After 17+ years with ROH, this is good for professional wrestling. I can’t remember the last time I talked to my TV. @TonyKhan @AEW #ROH pic.twitter.com/WdDaPxSGmJ — Bobby Cruise (@realBobbyCruise) March 3, 2022

First ROH woman ever. OG! https://t.co/GIkCJSptwn — Allison Danger (@allisondanger) March 3, 2022

It’s only fitting that @RefTurnerAEW is the official for this ROH rematch ❤️#AEWDynamite — Aubrey Edwards (@RefAubrey) March 3, 2022

❤️🧡💛💚💙

Miss you all. pic.twitter.com/m5CfW3bNBF — World Famous CB (The Rhythm) (@CheeseburgerROH) March 3, 2022

Honor Lives!@ringofhonor has been such a huge part of my life for the last several years & I’m very hopeful for the future! 💖 #RingOfHonor #ROH https://t.co/d7edOSjsfD — Amy Rose (@RumbleBunny777) March 3, 2022

I’m pretty sure there would be no Veda Scott without an ROH. Wild times in pro wrestling these days 🤯 @TonyKhan — Veda Scott (@itsvedatime) March 3, 2022

Yo. TK. I ain’t asking or begging for a job. F--k that. But don’t get rid of my free subscription to honor club. — Tony Deppen (@Tony_Deppen) March 3, 2022

Congrats @TonyKhan , allow us introduce ourselves.#ShaneTaylorPromotions The BEST trio in the damn sport and BADDEST FACTION in the game. Let's make some money. 😌🙏🏿 https://t.co/bf24hbzPc6 — The Baddest of All Time (@shane216taylor) March 3, 2022

Tony Khan has destroyed that menace Dave Honor for Danhausen. #AEWDynamite — Danhausen (@DanhausenAD) March 3, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]