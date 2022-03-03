All Elite Wrestling (AEW) announced its acquisition of Ring of Honor (ROH) Wednesday, purchasing the video library, brand assets and intellectual property of the former indie wrestling promotion.

Wrestlers and wrestling personalities from across promotions have been tweeting their reactions to the news. The likes of WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, WWE producer Shane Helms, former ROH owner Cary Silkin, Maria Kanellis, ROH announcer Ian Riccaboni, former WWE writer Gabe Sapolsky, and several current AEW talents shared their initial thoughts. The relevant tweets can be seen below.

You can click here to read the full press release detailing AEW’s acquisition. The release includes quotes from ROH COO Joe Koff and AEW President Tony Khan.

