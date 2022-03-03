All Elite Wrestling (AEW) announced its acquisition of Ring of Honor (ROH) Wednesday, purchasing the video library, brand assets and intellectual property of the former indie wrestling promotion.
Wrestlers and wrestling personalities from across promotions have been tweeting their reactions to the news. The likes of WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, WWE producer Shane Helms, former ROH owner Cary Silkin, Maria Kanellis, ROH announcer Ian Riccaboni, former WWE writer Gabe Sapolsky, and several current AEW talents shared their initial thoughts. The relevant tweets can be seen below.
You can click here to read the full press release detailing AEW’s acquisition. The release includes quotes from ROH COO Joe Koff and AEW President Tony Khan.
Very happy to hear ROH will continue on.
— Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) March 3, 2022
Let’s bring back that old school ROH logo. pic.twitter.com/xvxZYCowrh
— Matt Sydal (@MattSydal) March 3, 2022
As far as major announcements go, @TonyKhan acquiring @ringofhonor is pretty freaking major!
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) March 3, 2022
Congratulations @TonyKhan !!! Let me know if you are interested in @ringofhonor Women’s Division. They are incredibly talented, great humans, and deserve all the accolades in the world!!! #ROHWD
— MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) March 3, 2022
Congrats to @TonyKhan and @AEWLive
At least I feel my baby is in good hands. What a long strange trip it’s been!!@ringofhonor #aew #watchroh pic.twitter.com/T8cuYXetuI
— Cary Silkin (@rohcary) March 3, 2022
Hahahah https://t.co/cMSkoiME39
— Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) March 3, 2022
WHOA!!!! @TonyKhan MASSIVE NEWS!!! #ROH #AEWDynamite
— ftw (@OfficialTAZ) March 3, 2022
Hey @TonyKhan let me know if you need any help looking over all the paperwork!
👏 👏👏 #AEWDynamite #AEW #ROH
— Smart Mark Sterling, Esq. (@MarkSterlingEsq) March 3, 2022
Congrats to Tony Khan on becoming owner of Ring Of Honor. I never dreamed 20 years ago that it would be a part of a prominent promotion on TBS. This is wild. So happy that many more can enjoy the legacy of ROH and it will continue to blaze a path in the world of pro wrestling.
— Gabe Sapolsky (@BookItGabe) March 3, 2022
ROH IS #ALLElite #aew #AEWDynamite
— Amanda (@MandaLHuber) March 3, 2022
Do I follow @TonyKhan now or does that come across weird?
Somebody help here! I haven't dated since 2010 and I haven't looked for a wrestling job since 2014 when ROH came calling.
— Ian Riccaboni (@IanRiccaboni) March 3, 2022
Yoooooo this is HUGGGGE!!! Ring of Honor is now ALL ELITE!!!!! #AEW #ROH
— Capt. Shawn Dean (@ShawnDean773) March 3, 2022
ok fine
CHAOS PROJECT will main event the ROH shows too
— SNAKEMAN🐍👑 (@KingSerpentico) March 3, 2022
Evil Uno is co-workers with Ring Of Honor?
— EVIL UNO of DARK ORDER (@EvilUno) March 3, 2022
Tremendo get for TK, ROH is rich in wrestling history and he seems like a very proud owner already. Kudos @AEW #AEWDynamite
— The 🇨🇺💎 (@DiamanteLAX) March 3, 2022
WOW Big News! @TonyKhan owns @ringofhonor !
— Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) March 3, 2022
I started recording on my phone when Tony said “17 years before that”, hoping it was what it was. My reaction. After 17+ years with ROH, this is good for professional wrestling. I can’t remember the last time I talked to my TV. @TonyKhan @AEW #ROH pic.twitter.com/WdDaPxSGmJ
— Bobby Cruise (@realBobbyCruise) March 3, 2022
Baller move by @TonyKhan
Damn 👏 👏👏 #AEWDynamite #AEW #ROH
— “All Ego” Ethan Page (@OfficialEGO) March 3, 2022
First ROH woman ever. OG! https://t.co/GIkCJSptwn
— Allison Danger (@allisondanger) March 3, 2022
It’s only fitting that @RefTurnerAEW is the official for this ROH rematch ❤️#AEWDynamite
— Aubrey Edwards (@RefAubrey) March 3, 2022
❤️🧡💛💚💙
Miss you all. pic.twitter.com/m5CfW3bNBF
— World Famous CB (The Rhythm) (@CheeseburgerROH) March 3, 2022
— Mrs. Lumis (@indi_hartwell) March 3, 2022
Honor Lives!@ringofhonor has been such a huge part of my life for the last several years & I’m very hopeful for the future! 💖 #RingOfHonor #ROH https://t.co/d7edOSjsfD
— Amy Rose (@RumbleBunny777) March 3, 2022
I’m pretty sure there would be no Veda Scott without an ROH. Wild times in pro wrestling these days 🤯 @TonyKhan
— Veda Scott (@itsvedatime) March 3, 2022
— Lauren/Angelina Love (@ActualALove) March 3, 2022
Yo. TK. I ain’t asking or begging for a job. F--k that. But don’t get rid of my free subscription to honor club.
— Tony Deppen (@Tony_Deppen) March 3, 2022
Congrats @TonyKhan , allow us introduce ourselves.#ShaneTaylorPromotions
The BEST trio in the damn sport and BADDEST FACTION in the game.
Let's make some money. 😌🙏🏿 https://t.co/bf24hbzPc6
— The Baddest of All Time (@shane216taylor) March 3, 2022
Tony Khan has destroyed that menace Dave Honor for Danhausen. #AEWDynamite
— Danhausen (@DanhausenAD) March 3, 2022
