Maria Kanellis Set To Undergo Surgery

One of the members of The Kingdom has to take a momentary step down to address some health issues. As announced today on her Instagram, Maria Kanellis will be sidelined for two weeks while she recovers from a medical procedure. "Today I am getting thyroid surgery to remove half my thyroid which includes a nodule," she wrote. "I've been have symptoms for the past 2 and a half years. Heart racing, trouble with weight loss, skin changes, exhaustion, mood changes, sore throat, anxiety, period changes, raspy voice, trouble swallowing, brain fog, calcium deficiency, amongst others. But, with having 2 kids, the Pandemic, and multiple times being fired I just didn't have the time to really focus on it."

Upon learning that she acquired "abnormal cells" that could turn cancerous and possibly result in atrial fibrillation — an irregular, often rapid, heartbeat that can cause poor blood flow — Kanellis decided to finally take care of the issue. With the "full support" of AEW and boss Tony Khan, Kanellis will soon undergo her surgery, with a plan to return to work in two weeks without any restrictions. Kanellis also showed off her pre-thyroid surgery scar, where the incision will be made. For her hormones to balance, Kanellis noted that will take about a year to recuperate from.

Prior to her surgery, Kanellis was seen as the onscreen manager for husband Mike Bennett and Matt Taven after The Kingdom joined AEW in October 2022. Kanellis previously noted that the less-demanding AEW schedule swayed her to sign with the company, as it works best for her family. Wrestling Inc. wishes Maria Kanellis a speedy recovery.