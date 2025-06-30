AEW Star MVP Recounts Laborious WWE Match With Cody Rhodes, Vince McMahon 'Game'

AEW star MVP spent many years in WWE, where he held the WWE Tag Team Title, as well as the WWE United States Title. In that time, MVP had to deal with a lot of changes.

"One of my favorite stories...It was a match with me vs. Cody Rhodes," MVP remembered on "Marking Out." Rhodes and MVP had been working together on house shows and had built up solid chemistry. Both men felt comfortable making an outline for the match and then filling in the blanks. "That day, they kept changing our time for the match."

MVP says the match length went from 15 minutes to 12 minutes and so on.

"So we're the main event of the NXT show. It's live. Cody went out first," MVP remembered. "I just remember hearing [the ring announcer say] 'Cody Rhodes!' and then Laurinaitis says, 'Hey kid, come here...I need two break spots.'"

Producers had decided to scrap the segement that followed the match, meaning that MVP's win over Cody was going to take three segments, instead of the allotted two.

"A segment is roughly 8 minutes, and then there's two minutes of commercial time...We're still working through those two minutes, so we went from two segments to three [roughly 28-minutes]," MVP remembered. While MVP was aware of the change, Rhodes was already in the ring. MVP explained that every commercial break has to begin with a big moment in the ring to send to commercial. "One break spot, I remember, was a Superplex, and the other I don't remember what it was but I gave them two break spots. Cody's clueless."