AEW's MVP Recalls Stories Of Various WWE Stars Getting 'Locker Room Heat'
Backstage politics was an infamous part of the WWE locker room between the Golden Era and Ruthless Aggression Era, before things slowly started changing. While today, wrestlers still get "heat" for the things they do in ring, on social media, or backstage, things are nowhere near as serious as it was back in the day.
During an episode of his "Marking Out" podcast, MVP recalled the stories of locker room heat between the wrestlers during his run within WWE. "A lot of times, especially if you're a rookie, it takes a few things to build up that heat but it's things that are offensive to the locker room – to the boys," he recalled. "Way back, if you wanted to get some heat in the locker room? Have some stinky gear!" MVP noted that the issue was worse during the indies, and admitted that he's – in the past – thrown people's bags out of the locker room.
"One time, I remember, Boogeyman...Remember, he had the worms? And he would put the worms in his pockets; the leather pants that he had?" the veteran recalled. "Well, sadly, one weekend he forgot that he left the worms in the pockets of his pants, and the locker room was so rancid, like, people were burning incense; it was horrible!"
Despite Boogeyman's mistake, MVP claims that the locker room didn't kick him out, but made an exception for him because he was such a great guy; however, other wrestlers weren't as lucky as him.
'He had the audacity of asking Eddie to stop doing his move'
MVP also brought up another "category" of heat that wrestlers often get, explaining how upset they can become when someone else does their signatures and recalled how Muhammad Hassan had legitimate heat with Eddie Guerrero. "He was doing the Camel Clutch, but that move actually, Gory Guerrero used to do that move, and I think...that was the Gory Special? I forgot, but Gory Guerrero of the Guerreros used to do that move, so of course Eddie Guerrero would do that move," he said.
"Muhammad Hassan, who had massive locker room heat, nuclear locker room heat, he had the audacity of asking Eddie to stop doing his move." MVP further added that the locker room later expressed exactly how they felt about Hassan during a night at a bar. "They had Muhammad Hassan order shots for everybody," he recalled. "Everybody raised their glasses and poured it out, then ordered a second round!"
However, not all stories in the same vein ended up that badly, with others being more awkward like John Morrison (Johnny TV in AEW) and Low Ki. "So, Low Ki, used to do this move where he would jump up on the second rope and do, like, a springboard and come back with a kick," MVP recalled, adding how Morrison started doing the move on television, and had to talk Low Ki down from the move because he got it over in WWE despite doing it later which he claims was just an awkward situation that didn't result in any heat.
MVP added more lore to the infamous heat between The Miz and Chris Benoit
The Miz might have become one of the biggest names in WWE over the last decade, but his locker room heat and expulsion have become a legendary tale that even MVP had to weigh in on. "The Miz got locker room heat because, and Mike's a great guy, he just grew up in a bubble, so like socially he didn't understand that stepping on somebody's shoe in some places could get you killed!" he noted. "I was there when it happened, when he got famously kicked out of the locker room – when Benoit kicked him out of the locker room because he was eating fried chicken and he was standing over Scott Armstrong's bag."
MVP noted that the Armstrong family has a lot of respect in pro wrestling, and that Miz's mistake was all the more disrespectful because Scott Armstrong, specifically, was beloved by everybody.
"Then Chris just got up and was like 'Miz you're always f**king up some kinda way, get the f**k out, get your things and get the f**k out!' and Miz, for a long time, wasn't allowed to dress in the dressing room by the boys." MVP further claimed that Miz only asked for permission to come back into the locker room after Benoit died, but took his locker room banishment in stride instead of complaining.
