AEW's MVP Recalls Stories Of Various WWE Stars Getting 'Locker Room Heat'

Backstage politics was an infamous part of the WWE locker room between the Golden Era and Ruthless Aggression Era, before things slowly started changing. While today, wrestlers still get "heat" for the things they do in ring, on social media, or backstage, things are nowhere near as serious as it was back in the day.

During an episode of his "Marking Out" podcast, MVP recalled the stories of locker room heat between the wrestlers during his run within WWE. "A lot of times, especially if you're a rookie, it takes a few things to build up that heat but it's things that are offensive to the locker room – to the boys," he recalled. "Way back, if you wanted to get some heat in the locker room? Have some stinky gear!" MVP noted that the issue was worse during the indies, and admitted that he's – in the past – thrown people's bags out of the locker room.

"One time, I remember, Boogeyman...Remember, he had the worms? And he would put the worms in his pockets; the leather pants that he had?" the veteran recalled. "Well, sadly, one weekend he forgot that he left the worms in the pockets of his pants, and the locker room was so rancid, like, people were burning incense; it was horrible!"

Despite Boogeyman's mistake, MVP claims that the locker room didn't kick him out, but made an exception for him because he was such a great guy; however, other wrestlers weren't as lucky as him.