NXT Star Ethan Page Addresses Possible WWE Babyface Run

WWE NXT North American Champion Ethan Page is possibly in the best run of his pro wrestling career, thriving as a heel, and he has discussed whether he could potentially be a good guy.

Ever since he joined "NXT" in May 2024, Page has portrayed a heel character, which has proved to be successful as he has won both the NXT Championship and currently holds the North American Championship. In a recent conversation with Chris Van Vliet on the "Insight" podcast," he was asked if he would like to be a babyface.

"That's an interesting question. It would take a lot in me to be nice to strangers," laughs hysterically. "At this stage in my career, with the amount of things that I feel like fans expect from me, I don't know if I would ever like to be nice back."

The former AEW star caveated that statement, though, by saying that he may have a change of heart if the money were right. He added that many wrestlers lie that money is not an important factor, but disagreed with that notion.

"Maybe you're the right amount of money. I mean, listen, people could lie to you in their interviews and say it's about other things, but it's not. [It's] Always about the money, 100%."

He stated that he can be a nice person at times, and that he's capable of it, but the current time is not the time for him to be a nice guy. Page feels he has something good going on right now with his evil character and is not looking to change things at the moment. The North American Champion believes that he always had it in him to be a bad guy, but has been able to fully utilize his potential under the tutelage and guidance of "NXT" supremo Shawn Michaels.